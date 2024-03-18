The nationwide strike initiated by the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) has commenced, causing significant disruption to administrative operations in public universities across Nigeria

SSANU President Mohammed Ibrahim confirmed the commencement of the strike during an interview on Channels Television on Monday

The unions have made it clear that the strike will persist for the next seven days unless the government takes action to address their concerns as outlined by the unions

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

An emerging update has confirmed that members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) have commenced a nationwide strike due to what they perceive as the federal government's unjust treatment and salary discrepancies.

The unions had previously issued a warning, stating their intention to close down university hostels and disrupt power supply if their demands weren't met by March 18, 2024.

The minister of education, Tahir Maman, said he was unaware of the planned strike. Photo Credit: Tahir Maman

Source: Facebook

According to Muhammed Ibrahim, the National President of SSANU, their grievances include the non-payment of 2022 arrears to their members, including Vice Chancellors, registrars, and bursars.

In the meantime, Education Minister Prof. Tahir Mamman expressed his unawareness regarding the planned strike by SSANU/NASU.

However, Ibrahim announced on Channels Television's Morning Show program that the strike had already commenced.

As quoted by Punch, Ibrahim said:

“As of today (Monday), all our workers in registry, bursary, works and maintenance, security, and students’ affairs have withdrawn their services and nothing moves within the administration of any public university in Nigeria and that will be the case for the next seven days until and unless the needful is done.”

SSANU's demand

The president of SSANU emphasised that the government has yet to engage with non-academic unions formally.

Despite some unofficial attempts at communication, he expressed scepticism about the assurances' credibility.

He questioned why certain government representatives were not adhering to President Bola Tinubu's directive to settle 2022 arrears.

Additionally, he noted Labour Minister Nkiruka Onyejeocha's absence of outreach despite a seven-day ultimatum issued the previous Monday.

He contrasted this lack of engagement with the responsiveness demonstrated by former Labour Minister Chris Ngige.

Warning that if the government does not address union demands following the commencement of a seven-day strike, the unions will explore further actions.

Convert student loan to grants - ASUU tells FG

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) recommends that the government transform student loans into grants.

ASUU President Emmanuel Osodeke emphasised the challenges of repaying loans in a country with uncertain employment opportunities post-graduation.

He proposed converting these loans into grants, particularly for students from families earning less than N30,000 monthly.

Source: Legit.ng