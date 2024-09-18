The tension between university staff and the Federal Government of Nigeria has reached a critical point

The Joint Action Committee of SSANU and NASU has issued a stern ultimatum, threatening an indefinite strike if their demands are not met

This looming crisis could significantly disrupt academic activities across the nation's universities

In a significant development, the Joint Action Committee of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) has announced plans to embark on an indefinite strike if their outstanding salaries are not paid within three weeks.

The unions are demanding the payment of four months’ withheld salaries, improved remuneration, earned allowances, and the implementation of the 2009 agreements with the government.

Pay withheld salaries or face indefinite strike. Photo credit: X/MinEducation/PrinceMonye

Source: Twitter

This ultimatum comes after the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Labour and Employment, invoked the ‘No Work, No Pay’ policy during a prolonged strike by the four university-based unions in 2022.

SSANU and NASU announce potential indefinite strike

In a statement jointly signed by SSANU President, Mr. Mohammed Ibrahim, and NASU General Secretary, Prince Peters Adeyemi, the unions noted that the Federal Government was given a 10-day grace period, which expired on 26th July 2024, to pay the four months of outstanding salaries to university staff.

The unions threatened to shut down universities and inter-university centres if payment was not made. However, six weeks after the grace period elapsed, the government has yet to fulfill this obligation, PUNCH reported.

“It is in light of the above that we inform the government of the decision of the National JAC of NASU and SSANU, at the meeting held on 12th September 2024, that the government is given a final three-week ultimatum from Tuesday, 17th September 2024, to pay the four months’ withheld salaries and implement the agreement reached on 20th August 2022. Failing this, our members may be forced to embark on indefinite strike action at the expiration of the ultimatum,” Ibrahim said.

The statement added that, during the National Minimum Wage meeting, President Bola Tinubu had approved the payment of the four months’ withheld salaries on 18th July 2024, following discussions with the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress.

“We have it on good authority that Mr. President approved the payment of the four months’ withheld salaries as far back as 18th July 2024 at the National Minimum Wage meeting with the NLC and TUC leadership. Recently, we also heard that Mr. President has approved the actual release of the payment. Regrettably, despite these approvals, nothing has been forthcoming,” the statement added.

ASUU declares indefinite strike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Gombe State University chapter, has declared a total and indefinite strike.

Legit.ng reports that the decision—taken over unmet demands—followed a congress meeting held in the institution on Wednesday, September 11.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng