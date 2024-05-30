Another four-story Lagos building has collapsed, and many people have been reportedly trapped in the accident

The affected building was said to have been defective following the fire incident that happened in some parts of the Dosunmi market around the area

Dosunmi market was reportedly caused by careless fuelling of a generator in the penthouse of one of the buildings

Isale-Eko, Lagos - Many people were reportedly trapped following the collapse of a four-story building in the Isale-Eko area of Lagos on Thursday, May 30.

The structure was alleged to have been defective and collapsed after a fire incident in some parts of Dosunmu Market on Lagos Island.

Lagos confirms Isale-Eko building collapse

The Lagos territorial coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the incident and said 14 other buildings were seriously impacted by the fire.

He said emergency responders, including the NEMA, Federal and State Fire Services, the Nigeria Police, and the Nigeria Ports Authority fire service were already at the event scene.

Four buildings had in April collapsed due to the intensity of the fire that engulfed part of Dosunmu Market on Lagos Island.

Lagos: How Dosunmu market got burnt

The Dosunmu market caught fire in mid-April 2024. According to The Punch, the fire was caused by the careless refuelling of a generator in the penthouse of one of the buildings.

Days after the fire, the ruins of the inferno could be observed meters away, as many business owners shared their pathetic loss of goods worth millions of naira. Many businesses were swallowed in the flames.

No less than 14 buildings were reportedly razed in the fire incidents. Many people, including those in the residential areas around the market, left their houses as a result of the fire.

Building collapses in Anambra

Legit.ng earlier reported that Anambra State recently witnessed another building collapse while under construction, with reports indicating that several construction workers were inside at the time.

The collapsed five-storey building was located at Basden Street in Fegge, Onitsha.

Confirming the situation, Chike Mmaduekwe, the chairman of the Anambra State Physical Planning Board, said the government only approved a three-story building.

