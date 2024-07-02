Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Many people were trapped when a four-storey building attached to the Westbrook Hotel in the Garki area of the Federal Capital Territory collapsed on Monday night.

The Westbrook Hotel is said to be owned by a former governor of a state in the South East.

An eyewitness, who informed PUNCH Online of the incident on condition of anonymity, said there could be a “possibility” of casualties as he saw two trapped persons being pulled out from the rubble and taken to the hospital.

“There is a possibility that there could be some people inside the collapsed building who may have died. I saw two people being pulled out from the rubble now and taken to the hospital while rescue operations are ongoing. The emergency responders are not coordinated yet for efficient operations,” he said.

Four-storey building collapses in Onitsha

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a four-storey building under construction at Dennis Memorial Grammar School (DMGS) in Onitsha, Anambra state, on Wednesday, June 12, collapsed, trapping several people under the debris.

The incident occurred around 7:15 a.m., when the building, nearing completion, suddenly gave way.

Eyewitnesses reported that the structure began to cave in from the top floor before collapsing entirely into rubble.

