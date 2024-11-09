No fewer than five local government areas in Sokoto state have been taken over by a new terrorist group, “Lakurawas,” also known as Mujahidin

Residents of the affected communities in Sokoto state are asked to pay zakat and other levies to the terrorists

The Chairman of Tangaza local government area, Alhaji Isa Salihu Kalenjeni, said the terror group is also involved in robbing

Sokoto state - A new terrorist group, “Lakurawas,” also known as Mujahidin, has taken over at least five local government areas of Sokoto state.

Legit.ng recalls that the Nigerian military authorities said the terror group is affiliated with jihadi groups in Mali and Niger Republic. The new terror group operates in Kebbi and Sokoto States.

The heavily armed group collects zakat and other levies from residents

Director of Defence Media Operations Major General Edward Buba, said the terror group is a fallout of the political instability in the two countries.

The heavily armed group collects zakat and other levies from residents of the affected communities.

According to Vanguard, sources said the affected local governments are Tangaza, Gada, Illela, Silame, and Binji.

The terrorists communicate in multiple languages, including Hausa, Fulani, Tuareg, Kanuri, Tuba, and English.

Residents explained how the heavily armed terrorists operate arriving in large numbers on motorcycles.

“We know they are coming because they arrive in large numbers, often on 10 to 15 motorcycles. After observing the environment and community, they will leave some members behind as they move to other towns.”

The Chairman of Tangaza local government area, Alhaji Isa Salihu Kalenjeni, shared more details about how the terror group operates.

“They are forcing people to pay zakat, and at the same time robbing them of their belongings. Just recently, they robbed a shop owner of N2 million. They also seized his car and released it after he paid N350,000.”

