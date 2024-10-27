An under-construction building in Abuja's Sabon Lugbe area collapsed, leaving at least 40 people feared trapped

Social media footage shows frantic rescue efforts by residents and emergency teams working through the night

Authorities revealed the building had previously been demolished due to its illegal status and was structurally compromised by scavengers

Abuja, Nigeria — Tragedy struck on Saturday as an under-construction building collapsed in the Sabon Lugbe area of Abuja, trapping dozens beneath the rubble.

Eyewitnesses report that at least 40 people were inside the structure when it caved in, leading to a large-scale rescue effort by residents and emergency workers, who laboured into the night to locate survivors.

Rescue efforts are still underway to unearth people caught beneath the rubbles. Photo: Getty Images

Videos circulating on social media reveal a chaotic scene, with residents desperately attempting to dig through the debris with bare hands to reach those trapped below.

“People are under this rubble,” one onlooker said in a video, urging government agencies to intervene quickly. "We are calling on the government and relevant agencies to come and rescue those who are trapped here."

According to Josephine Adeh, spokesperson for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command, preliminary investigations indicate that the building was previously demolished by FCT authorities due to its location on illegally acquired land.

Despite its condemned status, scavengers reportedly accessed the structure to retrieve scrap metal, which may have further weakened it and contributed to the catastrophic collapse.

“The FCT Police Command has confirmed the collapse of a building situated in Vidaz Estate, within the Sabon Lugbe extension, FCT,” Adeh stated. “A total of five individuals were successfully rescued from the debris, and there were no reported fatalities.”

