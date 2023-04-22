An emerging report has confirmed the death of many people following the collapse of a block of flats in Oyo state.

The Nation newspaper reported that the tragic incident transpired on Saturday, April 22.

The Oyo state emergency service response team is yet to issue an official statement as regards the tragic collapse of the building at Sango Police Barracks in Ibadan. Photo: Seyi Makinde

Legit.ng gathered that the scene of the incident was at the Sango Police Barracks in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The collapsed structure sits in front of a residential three-storey building in the area.

Meanwhile, the Oyo state emergency service response team has yet to issue an official statement on the tragic incident at the time of filing this report.

Similarly, the Oyo sate police command is yet to issue a statement as regards the tragic incident.

