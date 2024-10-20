Anxiety Over COAS Lagbaja’s Health as Nigerian Army Breaks Silence, Details Emerge
- The Nigerian army said its operational and administrative activities are proceeding as usual
- This is despite the absence from duty of the chief of army staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja
- Legit.ng reports that the army in a statement reacted to claims of a leadership vacuum within its ranks
FCT, Abuja - Some army generals are reportedly lobbying for the position of the chief of the army staff (COAS).
This is against the backdrop of rife reports that Taoreed Lagbaja, the chief of army staff (COAS), is on admission at a foreign hospital undergoing treatment for a “strange illness”.
As reported by Vanguard newspaper on Sunday, October 20, some generals, particularly of the Regular 40 and 41 intakes, who are the next most senior officer cadre following those of 38 and 39 Regulars, have commenced underground lobbying of members of the national assembly, traditional rulers, top politicians, and former heads of state, for consideration for appointment as the next COAS.
'Lagbaja's absence won’t create leadership vacuum'
Meanwhile, the Nigerian army confirmed that Lagbaja is sick and receiving medical treatment abroad. The Cable reported.
According to Onyema Nwachukwu, director of army public relations, there is, however, no leadership vacuum in Lagbaja's absence.
Explaining that Lagbaja is also on annual leave, Nwachukwu said in a statement on Saturday, October 19:
“Before proceeding on leave, necessary protocols were put in place for the chief of policy and plans (Army), Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalami Ibrahim, to act on behalf of the COAS, while he is away.
“This is not peculiar to the army as there have been instances where unforeseen human frailty kept service chiefs away for about three months, and their chiefs of policy and plans held sway in their absence."
'Lagbaja did not resign', army
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian army refuted claims circulating online that Lagbaja resigned as the country's army chief.
After an online report said Lagbaja's resignation caused confusion within the military hierarchy, the army dismissed it as fake news.
