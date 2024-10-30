Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering public affairs.

FCT, Abuja - The defence headquarters (DHQ) has dismissed the claim by the Niger state house of assembly that the Nigerian army training camp in Kotangora has been taken over by bandits/terrorists.

Major-General Edward Buba, the director, defence media operations, in a statement on Wednesday, October 30, explained that troops had constantly eliminated the threat posed by terrorists crisscrossing the vast area. According to Buba, security agents' clearance operations in the area had denied the terrorists freedom of action.

He said:

“No inch of the training area has been ceded to the terrorist”.

“While it is understood that troops have recorded encounters with terrorists in the course of operating in the general area."

Furthermore, Buba commented on the ongoing counterterrorism particularly in Niger state, saying it was erroneous for such threats to be described in any other form other than terrorism.

According to him, the military is working closely with the Umar Bago-led Niger state government to ensure improved security in the state and for the citizens.

He added:

“Our troops are not relenting at ensuring the destruction of these terrorists wherever they may be hiding."

