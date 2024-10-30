JUST IN: Defence Headquarters React to Lawmakers’ Claim of Bandits Taking Over Army Training Camp
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering public affairs.
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
FCT, Abuja - The defence headquarters (DHQ) has dismissed the claim by the Niger state house of assembly that the Nigerian army training camp in Kotangora has been taken over by bandits/terrorists.
Major-General Edward Buba, the director, defence media operations, in a statement on Wednesday, October 30, explained that troops had constantly eliminated the threat posed by terrorists crisscrossing the vast area. According to Buba, security agents' clearance operations in the area had denied the terrorists freedom of action.
He said:
“No inch of the training area has been ceded to the terrorist”.
“While it is understood that troops have recorded encounters with terrorists in the course of operating in the general area."
Furthermore, Buba commented on the ongoing counterterrorism particularly in Niger state, saying it was erroneous for such threats to be described in any other form other than terrorism.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
According to him, the military is working closely with the Umar Bago-led Niger state government to ensure improved security in the state and for the citizens.
He added:
“Our troops are not relenting at ensuring the destruction of these terrorists wherever they may be hiding."
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.