The Imo State Police Command successfully repelled an attack by suspected Eastern Security Network (ESN) members, resulting in the death of one suspect

The confrontation occurred during a routine patrol on the Owerri/Aba Road, with police recovering weapons and an abandoned vehicle

Ongoing operations are in place to locate the remaining suspects, with public safety being a top priority

The Imo State Police Command announced on Wednesday that it successfully repelled an attempted attack by suspected members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), linked to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The confrontation resulted in the death of one suspect. The State Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, provided details to journalists while displaying the deceased suspect’s body and recovered items at the command’s headquarters in Owerri.

Imo state Police repel alleged IPOB attack, one suspect killed. Photo credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to the police, the incident occurred on October 29, 2024, around 6:30 PM, when the Counter Terrorism Unit thwarted an assault by suspected IPOB/ESN terrorists during a routine patrol on the Owerri/Aba Road, near Owerri Airport.

ESN attack leads to death

Approximately ten assailants launched the attack from two vehicles but were repelled. In the confrontation, one suspect was neutralized, while others fled with injuries, abandoning their operational vehicle—a Mercedes Jeep with Lagos registration number AAA 101 GR.

The police recovered an AK-47 rifle, fifteen rounds of 9.62mm ammunition, an IPOB/ESN flag, and the abandoned vehicle. Ongoing operations are underway to locate the remaining suspects, including searches of nearby areas.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, urged the public to report anyone seeking medical treatment for gunshot wounds, emphasizing the Command’s commitment to public safety. Reports can be made to the police or via the hotline 0803 477 3600.

How we arrested IPOB/ESN founding leader

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that troops of Operation Udoka in the Southeast have arrested IPOB/ESN founding father, Pius Iguh and two notorious terrorist leaders.

The soldiers also killed 24 terrorists, arrested 12 violent extremists, and rescued one kidnapped hostage.

Major Gen Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, said the raid took place in the sub-sectors of Orsu, Imo state, Amaruku, and Arochukwu in Abia state.

Source: Legit.ng