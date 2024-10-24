The Nigerian Army has carried out successful operations against members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)

Troops of Operation Udoka arrested IPOB/ESN founding father, Pius Iguh, during a sting operation in Imo state

The Nigerian soldiers also killed 24 terrorists and arrested 12 violent extremists including notorious cult leaders

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Troops of Operation Udoka in the Southeast have arrested IPOB/ESN founding father, Pius Iguh and two notorious terrorist leaders.

The soldiers also killed 24 terrorists, arrested 12 violent extremists, and rescued one kidnapped hostage.

The operations were to rid the nation of insecurity and take out commanders and leaders of terrorist gangs Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Major Gen Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, said the raid took place in the sub-sectors of Orsu, Imo state, Amaruku, and Arochukwu in Abia state.

It was gathered that the operations were to rid the nation of insecurity and take out commanders and leaders of terrorist gangs.

Iguh was arrested in the Orsu general area of Imo state while IPOB terrorist commander, Emmanuel Onwugu was arrested in Mbano LGA of Abia State.

“Relatedly troops and security forces in a combined sting operation arrested a notorious cult leader named Ifeanyi Rock. He was arrested with 10 of his combatants in Arochukwu in Abia state.”

He added that:

"Troops recovered 10 AK47 rifles, 15 pump action guns, 4 locally fabricated guns, 153 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 111 live cartridges, 2 vehicles, and 4 mobile phones amongst other items."

Legit.ng recalls that Nigerian security agents killed 20 alleged violent members of IPOB during a raid in Orsu, Imo state.

The operation occurred on Thursday, March 7, and involved soldiers, policemen, DSS officers, and the NSCDC personnel.

Nigerian Army kills 6 armed IPOB agitators

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Army reiterated its determination to apprehend the killers of five soldiers in Aba, the Abia state capital.

Legit.ng reported that the soldiers were killed on May 30 by gunmen who were reportedly enforcing the sit-at-home directive of the controversial Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group.

In a fresh statement, the Army said troops conducted a "successful raid" on the camp of armed IPOB separatists, killed some of them, and recovered arms and ammunition.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng