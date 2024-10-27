Nigerian highlife musician Okezie Mba, popularly known as "Igbo-Jah," was tragically shot dead by a police officer

The incident occurred around 8:10 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2024, at the Tactical Squad's headquarters when the musician was reportedly leaving the facility after a friendly visit

Protests erupted in Enugu city, the capital of Enugu state, on Saturday, October 26, over the killing of Igbo Jah

Enugu, Enugu state - A popular Nigerian highlife musician, Okezie Mba, known widely as "Igbo-Jah," was fatally shot by a now-arrested police inspector in Enugu state.

The tragic incident occurred on Friday, October 25, at the anti-cultism unit of the Enugu state police command.

Following the incident, there was a heavy protest by aggrieved residents of Enugu and relatives of Igbo Jah.

Hundreds of demonstrators marched to the anti-cult headquarters and attempted to burn the facility down. However, they were resisted by police officers on the ground.

The protesters blocked roads in some parts of the state capital including Onu Asata where they burned tyres and chanted angry songs.

Igbo Jah: Police boss orders investigation

Meanwhile, according to a statement by Daniel Ndukwe, the spokesperson of the Enugu state police command, the commissioner of police (CP), Uzuegbu Kanayo, has ordered the deputy commissioner of police in charge of the state CID to conduct a full-scale investigation that will facilitate prompt and appropriate disciplinary actions against the killer police officer.

Ndukwe said the commissioner empathised and condoled the Igbo Jah's family, friends, and associates, describing the unfortunate incident as unacceptable.

Kanayo added:

"He (CP Kanayo) assures that the police officer and anyone else found culpable will be sanctioned in line with the law to serve as a deterrent.

"CP Kanayo urges everyone connected to the victim to remain calm and cooperate with the police to ensure that justice is served."

