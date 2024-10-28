Police: Tinubu Told to Immediately Sack IGP Egbetokun, Reason Emerges
- A coalition of Nigerian youths, students, and civil society organisations, has lamented the alleged recent trend of police brutality under Kayode Egbetokun’s leadership
- The coalition said the only measure that can make its members rethink their call for Egbetokun's sack is if the police chief directs the release of Dickson Akoh, the national commandant of the Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN)
- The coalition threatened the police with mass protests if the Peace Corps boss was not released
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.
FCT, Abuja - A coalition of Nigerian youth, student, and civil society organisations has asked President Bola Tinubu to immediately sack Kayode Egbetokun, the inspector-general of police (IGP).
During an emergency press conference in Abuja recently, the coalition cited the recent incidents of alleged police brutality under Egbetokun's watch.
The group’s demand follows the arrest and reported manhandling of Dickson Akoh, the commandant of the Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN). Akoh was reportedly harassed alongside other officers, which the coalition claims exemplifies an escalation of abusive practices within the police force.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
Coalition leaders condemned the IGP for allegedly ordering the arrest of Akoh over a tenancy dispute.
Armed officers reportedly stormed the Peace Corps headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, breaking into Akoh’s office and arresting him and 16 personnel.
The coalition demanded Akoh's release, unfailingly, by Monday, October 28.
The group's statement partly reads:
“The Nigeria Police Force, under IGP Egbetokun, is turning into an instrument of terror against Nigerians.”
Read more on IGP Egbetokun:
- IG orders probe into viral confrontation between police and NSCDC officers in Osun
- Top security expert reacts as IGP differs with Tinubu on state police
- Reps amend law in favour of IGP, weeks after lawyer threatened action against police boss
- Rivers: IGP orders withdrawal of policemen from LG secretariat after 3-month siege, gives reasons
"Nigeria not ripe for state police" - Egbetokun
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Egbetokun asserted that Nigeria is not ripe for state policing.
The IGP noted that the establishment of state police would spike ethnic tension, leading to divided loyalty in the states.
Egbetokun’s position is against the publicly expressed stance of President Tinubu on state policing.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.