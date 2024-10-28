A coalition of Nigerian youths, students, and civil society organisations, has lamented the alleged recent trend of police brutality under Kayode Egbetokun’s leadership

The coalition said the only measure that can make its members rethink their call for Egbetokun's sack is if the police chief directs the release of Dickson Akoh, the national commandant of the Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN)

The coalition threatened the police with mass protests if the Peace Corps boss was not released

FCT, Abuja - A coalition of Nigerian youth, student, and civil society organisations has asked President Bola Tinubu to immediately sack Kayode Egbetokun, the inspector-general of police (IGP).

During an emergency press conference in Abuja recently, the coalition cited the recent incidents of alleged police brutality under Egbetokun's watch.

The group’s demand follows the arrest and reported manhandling of Dickson Akoh, the commandant of the Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN). Akoh was reportedly harassed alongside other officers, which the coalition claims exemplifies an escalation of abusive practices within the police force.

Coalition leaders condemned the IGP for allegedly ordering the arrest of Akoh over a tenancy dispute.

Armed officers reportedly stormed the Peace Corps headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, breaking into Akoh’s office and arresting him and 16 personnel.

The coalition demanded Akoh's release, unfailingly, by Monday, October 28.

The group's statement partly reads:

“The Nigeria Police Force, under IGP Egbetokun, is turning into an instrument of terror against Nigerians.”

"Nigeria not ripe for state police" - Egbetokun

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Egbetokun asserted that Nigeria is not ripe for state policing.

The IGP noted that the establishment of state police would spike ethnic tension, leading to divided loyalty in the states.

Egbetokun’s position is against the publicly expressed stance of President Tinubu on state policing.

