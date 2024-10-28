Seventeen-year-old Hameedah Akinbode has been missing from her Bariga home since October 20, leaving her family distraught and searching for answers

Her mother, Mrs Rukayat Akinbode, says Hameedah told them she was visiting a friend in Oshodi, yet rumours suggest she may have been heading to an Islamic event

Desperate for help, Mrs Akinbode has filed a report with the police and is urging anyone with information to come forward

Mrs Rukayat Akinbode is seeking the public's help to find her 17-year-old daughter, Hameedah, who has gone missing.

She was last seen leaving their home in Bariga and has been missing since October 20, 2024.

Rumours circulated that Hameedah had left home to attend an Islamic event, but her mother said that She had told them she would visit a friend in Oshodi.

The family were very concerned when Hameedah did not return home.

“She’s my first child. She told us on Sunday morning that she was going to Oshodi to give something to a friend. She was at our mosque that morning before she left.

The mother said the case was reported at Ifako Police Station. They also visited Area F and Zone 2 headquarters.

The worried mother is appealing for anyone with information to contact their local police station to help find Hameedah.

When asked about the case, Ayuba Ummah, spokesperson for Zone 2 command, said she hadn't seen the report but would investigate.

