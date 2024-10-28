A 33-year-old maid, Alice Udey, has been arrested after allegedly stealing over $60,000 in jewellery from her employer just hours into her job

Investigators believe Udey is part of a sophisticated criminal ring targeting high-income homes, with police conducting a 16-month search before her capture

Now held at Ikoyi Police Station in Lagos, Udey’s arrest is expected to lead to further investigations and potential charges for others in the network

Ikoyi, Lagos state—A 33-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery worth over $60,000 from her employer. Police say she had only worked as a maid for less than 24 hours before the theft. Investigators suspect this is part of a larger criminal operation.

Alice Udey, also known by several false names, was arrested and taken to Ikoyi Police Station in Lagoover a year ago in connection with a thego.

Police had been searching for her for 16 months, and her arrest has uncovered what is believed to be a criminal gang targeting wealthy homes.

Maid allegedly stole N80 million

Police reports reveal that Udey gained employment as a domestic worker through the proper channels.

Nonetheless, she vanished the following day, taking with her valuable jewellery from her employer.

“This appears to be a well-orchestrated scheme where suspects pose as domestic workers to gain access to homes,” a senior police officer said.

He also said it is believed that Ms Udey was part of a larger syndicate that has been operating in wealthy areas.

After months of surveillance and intelligence gathering, Udey was finally arrested. The police are now working to arrest other members of the suspected criminal network.

They are also urging anyone with information about similar incidents to come forward. The investigators believe this is an organised criminal enterprise targeting wealthy neighbourhoods.

They are working to dismantle it and bring all those involved to justice.

The suspect will likely face theft charges, with further charges potentially added as the investigation progresses.

