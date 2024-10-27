The Energy Reforms Advocates and APC Youth Vanguard for Change have urged President Tinubu to investigate the NNPCL's failure to restore local refineries

The groups said this inaction has led to economic sabotage, health hazards and environmental risks due to adulterated fuel imports

Solutions proposed by the group in a letter addressed to the president include investigating alleged financial improprieties, strengthening regulatory oversight, and reactivating local refineries

Abuja, FCT—The Energy Reforms Advocates (ERA) and APC Youth Vanguard for Change (APCYVC) have jointly called on President Bola Tinubu to investigate the persistent failures of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) to restore Port Harcourt and other local refineries.

The groups said despite "$2.9 billion approved in 2021 for rehabilitation", the refineries remain dormant.

ERA Convener Opialu Fabian and APCYVC Convener Ezewanka Ugochukwu, signatories to the letter, said the development has led to economic sabotage, health hazards and environmental risks due to adulterated fuel imports.

The letter partly reads:

“Your Excellency, we are witnessing a dire situation. Despite the approval of $2.9 billion in 2021 for the rehabilitation of these vital refineries, they remain non-functional.

“The refineries stand dormant, while Nigeria, an oil giant and Africa’s largest oil producer, finds itself dependent on foreign countries to meet its domestic fuel needs.

Groups allege systemic failure and corruption

The groups criticised NNPCL's repeated promises and inaction, pointing to systemic failure and corruption.

They questioned the utilisation of rehabilitation funds, citing 25 years of maintenance yielding minimal fuel production.

The groups further said that the leadership of Mele Kyari, NNPCL's Group Chief Executive Officer, should be investigated.

“At the centre of this issue lies the leadership of NNPCL, which appears either incapable or unwilling to fulfil its mandate. Mr Mele Kyari, as the Group Chief Executive Officer, must be held accountable for these failures," the group wrote.

Groups propose solutions

To address the crisis, ERA and APCYVC propose a full investigation and accountability to uncover the truth behind the refineries' failures and alleged financial improprieties.

They also want a revamp of the regulatory framework to strengthen oversight, reactivation of the local refineries to boost domestic fuel production, transparency in subsidy implementation, and strengthening of the NNPCL leadership to enhance accountability.

The groups stressed Nigeria's reliance on imported petroleum undermines energy security, straining foreign reserves while benefiting corrupt interests.

"We implore Your Excellency to take swift and decisive action to address these longstanding failures," they wrote.

Group asks Kyari to resign

In a related development, the Coalition of Niger Delta Youths Against Poverty, Insecurity & Environmental Degradation (CONDYAPIED) expressed disappointment over the failure of the NNPCL CEO Kyari to operationalise the Port Harcourt Refinery by September's end.

The group noted that Kyari had assured Nigerians of local refining and drastically reduced petroleum prices.

However, CONDYAPIED said none of the Port Harcourt, Warri, or Kaduna refineries function, except the Dangote Refinery, causing price hikes.

