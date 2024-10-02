Once more, fuel production at the Rivers State refinery in Port Harcourt has been delayed by the NNPC

This came after the stated expectations that the Port Harcourt refinery will start operations in September 2024

As of August 2024, the refinery has failed to commence operations after about six postponements

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has once again delayed fuel production at the Port Harcourt refinery in Rivers State.

The production of fuel at the Rivers State refinery in Port Harcourt has been delayed by the NNPC Photo Credit: NNPC, Contributor

Source: UGC

This is despite the refinery failing to commence operations after about six postponements as of August 2024.

According to The PUNCH, the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources and NNPC's pledges to Nigerians over the refinery have been met by non-existence.

Umar Ajiya, the Chief Financial Officer of the NNPC, stated that the Port Harcourt refinery will start operations in September 2024 following the failure of the early August commitment.

Ajiya had stated in an August interview with media that petroleum products would be prepared for testing in August before being made available to the domestic market in September.

However, September came to a close and the NNPC provided no refinery updates.

How NNPC reacted

When The Punch correspondent asked the NNPC for an update on the refinery last week, they didn't respond.

On September 22 and 30, 2024, inquiries were sent to Olufemi Soneye, the oil company's chief corporate communications officer, but he did not respond.

But Maire Tecnimont SpA, the contractor in charge of the Port Harcourt refinery's restoration, promised to give information on the project's completion by October 2 at the latest.

In response to a correspondence from Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, regarding the approximate completion date of the refinery's restoration, the contractor communicated this information via the legal company Olajide Oyewole LLP.

According to the law firm's response to Falana's request, its client has received his letters dated September 17 and 24, which are about the contract with the NNPC, and is taking the information into consideration.

“Our client is considering your letters and they intend to get back to you on or before 2 October 2024,” the law firm had said.

FG opens up on sale of Port Harcourt refinery

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government, on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, blamed the current state of Nigeria’s refineries, including the Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries, on labour opposition to selling them to Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola.

The special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this as he reacted to trade union claims of human rights abuses against the government over the arrest of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero.

Joe Ajaero could not attend the meeting organised by the Trade Union Congress in the UK, which began on Tuesday, due to his arrest.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng