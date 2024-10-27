The Coalition of Niger Delta Youths Against Poverty, Insecurity & Environmental Degradation criticized NNPCL CEO Mele Kyari for failing to operationalize the Port Harcourt Refinery by the promised September deadline

The Coalition called for his resignation and accused NNPCL of corruption and sabotage just as they alleged plans to convert the Port Harcourt refinery into a blending plant,

CONDYAPIED vowed to protest in Abuja if necessary actions are not taken

The Coalition of Niger Delta Youths Against Poverty, Insecurity & Environmental Degradation (CONDYAPIED) expressed disappointment over the failure of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) CEO Mele Kyari to operationalize the Port Harcourt Refinery by September's end.

The group noted that Kyari had assured Nigerians of local refining and drastically reduced petroleum prices.

Mele Kyari, CEO of NNPCL, speaks during the 2024 CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in Houston, Texas, US, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Photo credit: Aaron M. Sprecher/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

However, CONDYAPIED said none of the Port Harcourt, Warri, or Kaduna refineries function, except the Dangote Refinery, which is causing price hikes.

CONDYAPIED calls for Kyari's resignation

In a press statement on Sunday, October 27, signed by Coordinator Engr. Jonas Igariga and General Secretary Comrade Jack Opobo, CONDYAPIED, urged Kyari to resign and apologize for allegedly plunging Nigeria into hardship.

"The NNPCL GCEO has failed Nigerians, times without number, on the issue of Port Harcourt, Kaduna and Warri refineries, after spending over 3 billion dollars on the project," the Coalition said.

Group accused NNPCL of sabotage and corruption

The Coalition accused NNPCL and importers of sabotaging President Bola Tinubu's intentions by maintaining queues and high prices.

They also alleged plans to convert the Port Harcourt refinery into a blending plant using substandard Russian petroleum products.

"NNPCL cabal and their importers are deliberately sabotaging the good intentions of President Tinubu by making sure there are queues and Nigerians buy the product at any price fixed and given to them by the oil Lords. We shall not fold our hands and allow this to happen", the statement added.

Coalition speaks on planned protests

Meanwhile, CONDYAPIED has vowed to resist the alleged plans to convert the Port Harcourt refinery into a blending plant by shutting down Abuja and occupying NNPC towers until necessary actions are taken.

They cited potential environmental degradation and harm to Niger Delta residents.

"We at the CONDYAPIED are not only concerned about the corruption going on at the NNPCL, but we are grately worried over the plan to convert the Port Harcourt refinery to a mere blending plant. We shall resist this with all our might. We shall shut down Abuja in protest, in the coming weeks, and occupy the NNPC towers until the needful is done," the coalition said.

APC group, CSO tackle NNPCL

In a related development, the Energy Reforms Advocates of Nigeria, in collaboration with the APC Youth Vanguard for Change, criticised the NNPCL for failing to restore the Port Harcourt and Kaduna refineries.

At a press conference on Friday, October 25, the groups expressed frustration over the delays in rehabilitating the refineries.

They highlighted that a staggering $1.5 billion was approved in 2021 for the Port Harcourt Refinery alone and an additional $1.4 billion for the Warri and Kaduna refineries.

