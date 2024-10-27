The FCT Emergency Management Department (FEMD) said it recovered seven dead bodies of iron scavengers who invaded the site of a demolished building in Sabon Lugbe, a suburb of Abuja

Abdulrahman Mohammed, director of the department who disclosed this at the site on Sunday, October 27, added that two other victims were receiving medical attention at the Federal Medical Centre

According to Mohammed, the activities of over 500 iron scavengers who invaded the demolished building, pulling down and carting away iron rods, triggered the remains of a demolished slab to fatally fall on them

FCT, Abuja - No less than seven people have been confirmed dead in the building collapse in Abuja, the Nigerian capital.

Many other occupants of the building sustained injuries, according to the Federal Capital Territory Emergency Department (FEMD).

Tragedy as 7 scavengers die at demolished building site.

Nkechi Isa, the FEMD spokesperson, disclosed on Sunday, October 27, that the official death toll from the collapse is seven.

The collapse, which occurred around 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, left a harrowing scene as residents scrambled to rescue those trapped beneath the rubble.

Abdulrahman Mohammed, the director of the FCT Emergency Management Department, added that two other victims were receiving medical attention at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC).

The FEMD official noted that the activities of over 500 iron scavengers who invaded the demolished building, pulling down and carting away iron rods, triggered the remains of the demolished slab to fall on them.

He added:

“We were here last night and we are here today again. The chairman of Miyetti Allah in the Abuja municipal was here with us and he confirmed that they lost five of their members in the incident."

Trending videos on social media depicted frantic scenes of onlookers and residents digging through debris with their hands and makeshift tools in the absence of emergency responders. Their swift, improvised actions became a lifeline to the victims trapped below.

Emergency responders from the FEMD did not arrive at the venue until Sunday morning, October 27, officials and residents of the area, according to Premium Times.

Building collapses in Orile Iganmu Lagos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video showing the frightening moment a two-storey building collapsed in Orile-Iganmu area of Lagos surfaced online.

An eyewitness filmed the scary moment the building went down as people scampered for safety amid panic.

