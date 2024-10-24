Global site navigation

Barber Giving Free Haircut on Abuja Street Chased away for Not Paying N5k, Video Sparks Outrage
Barber Giving Free Haircut on Abuja Street Chased away for Not Paying N5k, Video Sparks Outrage

by  Victor Duru 2 min read
  • A fan of singer Davido, who has been giving free haircuts on an Abuja street, has been chased away by some men for refusing to part with N5k
  • For days, the young man embarked on the free haircut campaign and had intended not to stop it till he got Davido's attention
  • However, on day 99 of his haircut campaign, some men came around for N5k, and a drama ensued

An Abuja-based barber, Kelvin Classic, had to halt his free haircut on the street campaign after some young men sent him away because he did not pay them N5k for the exercise.

Kelvin, who desires to give Davido a haircut someday, has been cutting people's hair on the street for days and encountered the men on day 99.

Davido fan giving free haircuts on Abuja street chased away
The Abuja barber was chased away. Photo Credit: @kelvin.classic12
Source: TikTok

Taking to Tiktok, Kelvin lamented his encounter with the men.

"Environmental people refuse to let me continue free haircuts because i didnt pay them 5k," his TikTok clip was captioned.

In the clip, Kelvin refused to give the men the N5k and packed his set up. Outrage trailed the video.

Watch his video below:

People react to the incident

Oracle Lady Official said:

"That is why I didn't like giving out help to anybody cos u can end up getting urself in trouble just for helping others."

erikDred said:

"How the country wan take better? when masses dey oppresse masses."

yormiblake said:

"People wey Dey collect settlement from engineers and contractors before government fix their own bad roads !! You think sey we normal for this country!"

Only Q50s In Abuja said:

"That man get luck say nor be me shall. Na that day e go stop to dey do agbero."

XPATAINMENT said:

"Abuja own Dey play… Lagos egbon adugbo go first bill u 100k."

BLDR Ugochukwu IKECHUKWU said:

"People way no get light u bring transformer for them, them still say u go pay before u mount the transformer way go give them light."

Barber gives stranger free haircut

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a barber had given a stranger a free haircut.

In a video he shared on TikTok, the man was seen walking on the street with a bag containing his rechargeable clipper and other hair treatment products. After walking some metres, he saw a man with full hair and asked if he could barb it for him for free. The man agreed, and he got to work.

Setting up beside the road, the young barber gave his best. He carved out a good line at the man's hairline. When the stranger saw his hair after the session, he was amazed and smiled brightly. Many people said the barber is indeed talented.

Source: Legit.ng

