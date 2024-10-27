In a push to address the rising visibility of street beggars in Abuja, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has ordered law enforcement to start arresting beggars across the capital next week

Announcing the directive at a road construction ceremony, Wike expressed frustration over the city's image, urging families to relocate beggars before the deadline to avoid detention

Many beggars, like Ali Bappa, worry about their future with no apparent support alternatives in place, as they rely heavily on the goodwill of strangers for survival

Abuja, FCT—In a move to address what he called the “embarrassment” of rising numbers of beggars in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike has issued a directive to begin arresting beggars in the capital next week.

The announcement at the flag-off ceremony for new road construction in the Katampe District on Tuesday marked a firm stance by the former Rivers State governor to curb what he described as an alarming surge in street begging across the FCT.

"Let me state clearly that we have declared war. Abuja is turning into a beggar city. If you know you have a sister or brother who is a beggar, please, from next week, we will take them away. It is embarrassing that people will come in and the first things they will see are just beggars on the road," Wike said at the event.

The minister expressed frustration over the visibility of begging in public spaces and alleged that some beggars may be involved in criminal activities.

He instructed law enforcement agents to begin detaining beggars by Monday and set Sunday as the final day for them to vacate the city.

Abuja beggar speaks

Unaware of the new policy, Ali Bappa, a beggar in the capital, expressed his disbelief when informed of the minister’s comments.

“What have we done?” he exclaimed, questioning if any measures were in place to help displaced beggars support themselves.

For Bappa, the path to begging was born of necessity, not choice.

“This situation I find myself in is not something I wanted. It can happen to anyone who is still alive,” he shared, describing the stigma beggars face.

“In public vehicles, nobody wants to sit close to us. Some people see us coming and run away…just by interacting with me, they think they will become blind.”

Like many others in similar circumstances, Bappa and his family depend on the goodwill of strangers. With an economy in distress, he worries about their survival if no alternative support is provided.

