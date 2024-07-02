A 47-year-old retired police officer, Uche Asogwa and seven others have been declared wanted by the police in Enugu state

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, said the suspects were wanted for murder, terrorism, kidnapping, armed robbery, arson, and unlawful possession of firearms

Ndukwe said the police would reward any person with credible information about the suspects with a handsome monetary reward

Enugu State police command has declared a retired officer and seven other suspects wanted over alleged murder, terrorism, kidnapping and other crimes in the state.

The state police spokesperson, deputy superintendent of police, Daniel Ndukwe, mentioned a 47-year-old retired police officer, Uche Asogwa.

Ndukwe made this known in a statement issued via the police command X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @Enugu_PoliceNg on Monday night, July 1.

The other wanted suspects are Gabriel Emebe, 41; Ogechukwu Ogbonna, 26; Chimezie Ugwu, 21; Chizoba Ogbuabor, 36; and Evarestus Eze, 43.

Two others – Jude Nebeolisa, 27, and Chitor Okechukwu, 28.

The police spokesperson said the eight suspects are residents of Igga Community in the state.

“The above-named persons in the attached photographs and respective descriptions, have been declared wanted by the Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police Force in the case of conspiracy to wit: murder, terrorism, kidnapping, armed robbery, arson, and unlawful possession of firearms.”

Ndukwe urged the public to contact the police for any information that would assist them in tracking down the wanted suspects.

“A handsome monetary reward will be given for credible information received on each of them.”

