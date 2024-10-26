Nigerian highlife musician Okezie Mba, popularly known as "Igbo-Jah," was tragically shot by a police inspector on October 25

Enugu State Police spokesperson Daniel Ndukwe confirmed the arrest of the officer involved

Enugu State Commissioner of Police Kanayo Uzuegbu has ordered a thorough investigation, extending condolences to Mba's family

A renowned Nigerian highlife musician, Okezie Mba, known widely as "Igbo-Jah," was fatally shot by a police inspector in Enugu State, southeast Nigeria.

The tragic incident occurred on Friday, October 25, at the anti-cultism unit of the Enugu State Police Command, where Mba had attended an event.

As reported by Premium Times, eyewitnesses during the event said some police operatives began firing shots indiscriminately, one of which struck Mba.

"They tried rushing him to a nearby hospital, but he died on the way," a source reported.

Police confirm arrest of officer involved

In a statement on Saturday, October 26, Enugu state Police spokesperson Daniel Ndukwe confirmed the incident and the arrest of the inspector responsible.

Ndukwe, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, refrained from disclosing the officer’s name, stating only that he is a male inspector serving in the Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad.

The police narrated:

“The musician was reportedly leaving the Squad’s headquarters after a friendly visit when, for reasons yet to be ascertained, the police officer fired his rifle, hitting the victim.

“He (Mba) was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead by the attending doctor. His body has been deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.”

Police launch investigation, condolences extended

The Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu, has directed the State Criminal Investigation Department to thoroughly investigate the incident and ensure "appropriate disciplinary actions" are taken against the officer involved, Vanguard reported.

Commissioner Uzuegbu offered his condolences to Mba's family, calling the musician's death “unfortunate and unacceptable.”

