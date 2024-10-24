Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, has been thrown into fresh tragedy as a helicopter crashes into a river on Thursday, October 24

Odutayo Oluseyi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, in a statement, said eight persons were on board and three bodies have been recovered

However, the ministry could not give details of the helicopter, stating that no Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) signal was received

A helicopter crash in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, has claimed the lives of three people. The tragic incident has left the community in shock.

The Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development confirmed the crash through a statement released by its spokesperson, Odutayo Oluseyi, on Thursday, October 24. This prompt acknowledgement demonstrates the ministry's commitment to transparency.

Authority investigates Rivers helicopter crashes

According to the statement, the circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation. Authorities are working to determine the cause of the incident, including the type of helicopter involved.

This tragic event highlights concerns about aviation safety in Nigeria. Ensuring air travel safety is crucial, and this incident underscores the need for stringent maintenance and operational standards.

As investigations continue, the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, along with relevant agencies, will work tirelessly to prevent similar tragedies and ensure the safety of air travellers.

How many people died in Rivers' helicopter crashes?

The statement disclosed that eight persons were on board before the helicopter crashed into the water, adding that three bodies have been recovered so far.

The statement reads in part:

"No Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) signal was received, manual efforts to plot the location of the accident are underway, and all available resources, including the military and low-flying aircraft, have been deployed to assist in locating and rescuing any survivor(s). So far, three bodies have been recovered."

