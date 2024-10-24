Seven lives were tragically lost in a shooting at Ifite, near Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka South, Anambra State, leaving the community shaken

This violent incident comes just days after a massacre in Nibo, where 16 people were killed during a festival, intensifying local fears

As police take control of the situation, eyewitnesses recount scenes of chaos and indiscriminate gunfire, with the area still reeling from the sudden violence

Seven individuals have reportedly lost their lives in a shooting incident in Ifite, located behind Nnamdi Azikiwe University in the Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

This violent event occurred on Thursday morning, merely six days after a devastating incident in Nibo, also in Awka South, where approximately 16 people were tragically killed during a festival.

Violence strikes, seven lives lost in shooting. Photo credit: Legit Nigeria

Source: Original

An eyewitness described the scene as "chaotic" as the shooting occurred at Ifite, situated behind the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Unizik), near Witness Garden along Ifite-Amansea Road.

Seven dead in violent shooting

“Gunmen just shot a guy a few minutes ago at Ifite, Awka. He’s lying lifeless,” a source said.

A lecturer, who witnessed the incident, recounted that he saw seven lifeless bodies on his way to the school, forcing him to turn back.

Another source confirmed that at least seven people lost their lives in the chaos, with initial reports indicating that armed individuals began firing indiscriminately, striking several people in the area.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga stated that the police response team had taken over the scene.

“Further details will be communicated shortly,” he added.

Tragedy as 10 die, 7 injured in Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Tragedy struck on Tuesday, December 12, on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway at the Kara axis, resulting in the loss of ten lives and leaving seven individuals injured.

The accident, which occurred at approximately 5 am, involved a Toyota Hiace bus (registration number FKY898YF) in ash colour and an orange truck.

Florence Okpe, the Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) spokesperson, stated that excessive speed was the suspected cause of the crash.

Florence Okpe, the Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) spokesperson, stated that excessive speed was the suspected cause of the crash.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng