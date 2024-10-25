The Benue state National Assembly and federal appointees caucus have praised two appointees of President Tinubu, Senator George Akume and Professor Joseph Utsev

The Benue State National Assembly and Federal Appointees Caucus has expressed strong support and admiration for Senator George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and professor Joseph Utsev, Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation.

The caucus commended the duo for their exemplary service to Nigeria.

This commendation comes in the wake of President Bola Tinubu’s recent cabinet reshuffle, which saw six ministers removed from office, while Akume and Utsev were retained in their roles.

In a statement issued by Honourable Philip Agbese, spokesperson for the Benue caucus, the retention of both leaders in their respective positions is a testament to their exceptional capabilities and President Tinubu’s confidence in their performance.

Akume’s driving notable reforms in SGF office

The caucus highlighted Senator Akume’s impact on the SGF office, noting his significant reforms aimed at streamlining government processes and reducing bureaucratic bottlenecks.

“Senator George Akume, as Secretary to the Government of the Federation, has demonstrated exceptional leadership and administrative acumen, streamlining government processes and reducing bureaucratic bottlenecks to enhance service delivery,” Agbese said.

According to Agbese, Akume’s strategic vision has ensured the efficient implementation of President Tinubu’s policies, fostering greater synergy among government entities while enhancing transparency and accountability in procurement and financial management.

Utsev’s innovations transform Water Resources sector

Agbese also commended Professor Joseph Utsev’s contributions as Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, highlighting his achievements in addressing water scarcity and sustainable management of water resources.

“Professor Joseph Utsev, as Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, has revolutionized the sector by addressing water scarcity and ensuring sustainable management,” the statement read.

Caucus reaffirms support for Tinubu’s leadership

The Benue Caucus extended its appreciation to President Tinubu for recognising the value and contributions of Senator Akume and Professor Utsev, viewing their retention as evidence of the president’s commitment to maintaining a results-driven cabinet.

“We express our heartfelt appreciation and admiration for two exceptional leaders from our great state,” the statement continued.

The caucus also assured the President of Benue State’s unwavering support, stating,

“As loyal stakeholders, we pledge to continue working tirelessly to ensure the President’s vision for a prosperous and united Nigeria is realized."

Tinubu under fire for retaining 5 top ministers

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Youth Group, criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's cabinet reshuffle announced on Wednesday, October 23.

Akinniyi queried Tinubu's decision to retain Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and David Umahi, the minister of Works.

