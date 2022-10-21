Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, has prioritized security and the economy in his manifesto

The presidential hopeful promised to build a society where everybody is equal before the law with shared prosperity

The ex-Lagos state governor promised to build a Nigeria, especially for our youth, where sufficient jobs with decent wages create a better life

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), published his policy document highlighting an 8-point agenda on Thursday, October 20.

According to The Punch, Tinubu’s top priorities were national security, economy, agriculture, power, oil and gas, transportation and education.

Top priority in Tinubu's manifesto Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

In the manifesto, the former governor of Lagos state disclosed that his objective was to develop a new society based on shared prosperity, tolerance, compassion and the unwavering commitment to treating each citizen equally.

Below are 10 promises Tinubu has made:

Build a Nigeria, especially for our youth, where sufficient jobs with decent wages create a better life. Manufacture, create, and invent more of the goods and services we require. Nigeria shall be known as a nation of creators, not just of consumers. Export more and import less, strengthening both the naira and our way of life. Continue assisting our ever-toiling farmers, through enlightened agricultural policy that promotes productivity and assures decent incomes, so that farmers can support their families and feed the nation. Modernise and expand public infrastructure so that the rest of the economy can grow at an optimal rate. Embolden and support our young people and women by harnessing emerging sectors such as the digital economy, entertainment and culture, tourism and others to build the Nigeria of tomorrow, today. Train and give economic opportunity to the poorest and most vulnerable among us. We seek a Nigeria where no parent is compelled to send a child to bed hungry, worried whether tomorrow shall bring food. Generate, transmit and distribute sufficient, affordable electricity to give our people the requisite power to enlighten their lives, their homes, and their very dreams. Make basic healthcare, education, and housing accessible and affordable for all. And, most importantly, establish a bold and assertive policy that will create a strong yet adaptive national security architecture and action to obliterate terror, kidnapping, banditry, and all other forms of violent extremism from the face of our nation.

2023 Election: Tinubu reveals 1 important way to reduce corruption in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bola Tinubu, the presidential flagbearer of APC, has promised incentives and mortgages to civil servants if elected as president in the 2023 election.

The former governor of Lagos state also promised to fight corruption to its kneel and support the existing anti-corruption agencies.

Tinubu promised not to relent in the anti-corruption fight that President Muhammadu Buhari has started.

Source: Legit.ng