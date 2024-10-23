Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - Former minister of youth and sports, Sunday Dare, has been appointed as the special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on public communication and orientation.

Legit.ng reports that Dare served as minister between 2019 to 2023, under the previous administration of Muhammadu Buhari.

Dare's appointment was announced via a statement released on Wednesday, October 23, by the presidency.

On the same day, President Tinubu sacked some ministers.

Dare is a media practitioner who began his work as a correspondent for The Nation magazine in New York and as a production editor for the media outlet during Nigeria's military regime. He was also part of the founding team of Nigerian weekly magazines The News and Tempo.

Between 2001 and 2009, Dare served as chief of the Hausa Service, African division at Voice of America (VOA) in Washington, D.C., USA, where he oversaw radio and online broadcasts, leading a team of international journalists.

The 58-year-old served as chief of staff and special adviser on media during Tinubu's time as Lagos state governor.

According to his media team, "Dare’s latest appointment signals a continuation of his long-standing relationship with President Tinubu and his deep involvement in Nigeria’s communication landscape."

Sunday Dare reacts to new appointment

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC), via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, thanked the president and promised to give his best.

He tweeted:

"I sincerely thank my Leader and the President of federal republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for once again, reposing his confidence in him.

"I will always be proud to serve you and Nigeria again and again. Thank you Mr President."

Tinubu scraps ministries

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu announced the scrapping of some federal ministries and realigned others.

The ministry of Niger Delta is renamed ministry of regional development incorporating all regional development bodies such as the north-east, north-west, and other development commissions.

The minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, announced this while briefing state house correspondents after a meeting of the federal executive council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, October 23.

