Cabinet Reshuffle: Tinubu Told to Sack Top Ministers
- President Bola Tinubu has been told to sack the minister of budget and economic planning, Atiku Bagudu
- Tinubu was told to let go of the minister following the confirmation from the presidency that cabinet reshuffling was imminent
- Bisi Afolabi, a legal practitioner, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, made the call, adding that the minister appeared not to understand the responsibility of his office
President Bola Tinubu has been urged to sack Atiku Bagudu, the minister of budget and economic planning, over alleged lack of understanding of the office.
A legal practitioner, Bisi Afolabi made the call in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, adding that the minister appeared not to understand his office's responsibility.
Afolabi's comment followed the presidency's recent confirmation that a cabinet reshuffle is imminent. Many Nigerians have been calling on the president to reshuffle his cabinet, considering the country's economic hardships.
Who are Tinubu's ministers?
According to Afolabi, Tinubu's ministers are the foot soldiers of the present administration. They are meant to understand the government's economic policies and ensure effective implementation.
The legal practitioner said:
"The present government has had the unenviable burden of having to make drastic economic decisions for the survival of the nation. Nigerians are not in any way pleased with the government as a result of the neck-breaking hardship occasioned by these economic policies.
"The Ministers in the cabinet of the president are the foot soldiers that implement the several policies of the government, while some of the Ministers have stood out for their outstanding performances, some of their colleagues have underwhelmed.
"Top of the underperforming Ministers has to be the coordinating Minister of the Economy, Abubakar Bagudu. The Minister has shown a lack of understanding of the complexity of the Nigerian economy, leading to the poor performance of several well-intentioned government policies."
