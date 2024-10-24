Police react as gunmen kill 6 near UNIZIK school gate

There was pandemonium in the Inite-Awka area of Anambra state as suspected cultists opened fire on Thursday morning

No fewer than six persons were reportedly shot dead near the school gate of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK)

The state police spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, has provided more information about the tragic incident

Awka, Anambra state - Gunmen suspected to be cultists have killed no fewer than six persons near the school gate of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra state.

It was gathered that the cultists invaded the vicinity in the early hours of Thursday, October 24.

Ikenga said the police responding team has taken over the scene of the indiscriminate shooting. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force/UNIZIK

As reported by The Punch, the gunmen opened fire on suspected members of another rival cult group.

The shooting caused chaos and panic in the Ifite-Awka area of the school.

The suspected cultists were reportedly looking for members of the rival cult group said to be hanging around the vicinity of the UNIZIK school gate.

A UNIZIK student who witnessed the unfortunate incident said:

“Over six persons were shot dead near Witness Garden, Ifite Amansea Road. The hoodlums invaded the area at about 9:30am today and started shooting at some persons suspected to be members of a cult group.

“One of our lecturers coming to school had to go back. She called me saying she saw seven persons lying dead.”

The state police spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the police responding team has taken over the scene of the indiscriminate shooting.

Ikenga said operations are ongoing in the area behind Unizik gate.

“Preliminary information showed that the armed men unprovoked started shooting sporadically and some bullets fatally hit four persons in the area and were rushed to the hospital for aid by the police operatives. Also, some empty shells of bullets have been recovered at the scene.

Gunmen strike, kill 3 people in Imo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that unidentified gunmen killed some people in the Umuaka community in Njaba LGA of Imo state.

The commissioner of police, Imo state command, Aboki Danjuma, took action on the latest attack.

Like other states in Nigeria's southeast region, security has deteriorated in Imo state with frequent attacks by armed persons.

