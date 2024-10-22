The House of Representatives has moved to divide Oyo state into two different states, such as Ibadan and Oyo

Akeem Adeyemi and six other lawmakers are sponsoring the constitutional amendment bill, with the capital of Oyo in Oyo town and Ibadan in Ibadan city

The move was part of the ongoing constitutional amendment and the second of its kind seeking to split the southwest state

The House of Representatives has taken a significant step towards altering Nigeria's state structure by passing a bill for second reading that seeks to divide Oyo State into two distinct states.

The proposed constitutional amendment bill, sponsored by Akeem Adeyemi and six other lawmakers, aims to create a new Oyo State with its capital in Oyo town while renaming the remaining part of the current Oyo State to Ibadan State, with Ibadan City as its capital.

Speaker takes action on bill to split Oyo

Premium Times reported that the bill has passed its second reading without debate, as Speaker Abbas Tajudeen considered it "straightforward legislation." This development is not the first attempt to divide Oyo State, as previous bills seeking to create Oke-Ogun and Ibadan states failed to gain traction.

Interestingly, another bill sponsored by Oluwole Oke is currently underway, proposing the creation of Oke-Ogun State. Oyo State was initially formed from the former Western State on February 3, 1976, during General Murtala Mohammed's military regime. The state has undergone changes before, with Osun State being split off in 1991. The bill has been referred to the Committee on Constitutional Review for further legislative action.

Constitutional amendment: NA discusses state creations

Since the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, several bills to create new states have been introduced in the ongoing constitutional amendment. The proposal for new states has cut across all regions, mostly in the southeast and southwest.

If the moves were successful, it would be the first time in the history of the country that a new state was created during democracy.

