Catastrophic Flooding Destroys Key Bridge Linking Over 50 Oyo Communities
- A crucial bridge connecting over 50 communities in Ibarapa East Local Government Area of Oyo State collapsed due to heavy rainfall
- A resident stated that the bridge's collapse has cut off vital access to essential services for the affected communities
- Community members are urgently calling for local leaders and government intervention
Ibarapa East, Oyo state - A crucial bridge connecting over 50 communities in the Ibarapa East Local Government Area of Oyo State has collapsed.
This was a result of heavy rainfall, which also left many residents stranded and in urgent need of assistance.
Legit.ng reported that the Ipin River Bridge succumbed to the relentless downpour, which began on Friday, October 11, 2024, and continued into Saturday morning.
Eyewitness accounts of the deluge
Residents reported that the rainfall was particularly severe, raising concerns about the state of local infrastructure, Daily Trust reported.
A resident from Eruwa said:
"It is common knowledge that nobody can prevent rain from falling during its season, but this particular downpour was unprecedented. The bridge serves as a route to over 50 communities in Ibarapa East."
Calls for government intervention
In the wake of the collapse, community members are appealing for immediate federal government action to address the situation.
They, therefore, urged Hon. Kazeem Arogundade, Chairman of Ibarapa East Local Government, to prioritize the reconstruction of the bridge to restore connectivity to the affected areas.
“The loss of this bridge has cut us off from essential services, and we need the government to step in quickly,” another resident expressed.
The Speaker of the Oyo state House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, who represents the constituency, is also being urged to facilitate prompt government response and reconstruction efforts, Leadership reported.
NiMET predicts flash floods in 13 states
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) issued a forecast predicting heavy rainfall across thirteen states in the coming days.
According to a statement from NiMET, the affected states could experience flash floods on roads, bridges, and low-lying areas, potentially disrupting vehicular traffic.
