No fewer than 11 non-fasting Muslims have been arrested for not observing fasting in the holy month of Ramadan in Kano state

The 10 men and one woman were arrested by Hisbah operatives for not fasting on Tuesday, March 12

Hisbah spokesman Lawal Fagge said they were later released after promising to start fasting like other Muslims

Kano state - The Islamic police, widely known as Hisbah has arrested 11 Muslims who were seen eating food during the Ramadan fast in Kano state.

The Hisbah operatives carried out searches of eateries and markets every year during Ramadan.

Hisbah spokesman Lawal Fagge, who disclosed this said the 10 men and one woman were arrested on Tuesday, March 12.

Fagge said the arrested persons were released after promising to start observing the Ramadan fast from now on, BBC News reported

"We got 11 persons on Tuesday including a lady selling groundnuts who was seen eating from her wares and some persons alerted us

"The other 10 were men and were arrested across the city especially close to markets where a lot of activities happen.

He added that Hisbah officers don't arrest non-Muslims because they are not expected to observe the Ramadan fast. He, however, said non-Muslims who sell food to Muslims during this period will be arrested.

"We don't arrest non-Muslims because this doesn't concern them and the only time they could be guilty of a crime is when we find out they cook food to sell to Muslims that are supposed to be fasting."

Speaking further about the released Muslims, he said:

"For some of them, we had to see their relatives or guardians in order to have family monitor them".

