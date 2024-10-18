According to many sources, early voting has begun across the United States, with forty-six states already sending mail-in ballots

Despite a higher number of Democrats voting early, it is believed that it does not necessarily indicate an advantage for the democratic candidate

As the 2024 election approaches, early voting has commenced across the United States, with forty-six states plus the District of Columbia already sending mail-in ballots to voters or beginning in-person early voting.

Alabama is said to have led the way, becoming the first state to send absentee ballots to voters on September 11.

Early voting in the United States, what you need to know about the 2024 election.

According to data-collection firm TargetSmart, more than 8.4 million voters have cast their ballots early as of October 18.

New facts about the US election

However, Forbes indicated that a higher number of Democrats voting early does not necessarily indicate an advantage for Harris, as Democrats traditionally show more support for early voting compared to Republicans.

Citing TargetSmart Data, CBS revealed Democrats boast of having a higher number of newly registered voters since 2022.

“Of the 17.82 million new voters, 49% are Democrats, 34% are Republicans, and 17% are unaffiliated with either party. In the crucial battleground state of Michigan, which President Joe Biden flipped after Trump won it in 2016, the share of early voters who are Black is 2.6 percentage points higher than it was at this point in 2020, according to TargetSmart data provided to CBS on Wednesday, a trend that could benefit Harris, whose support among Black voters is lower than Biden’s and Hillary Clinton’s, but still much higher than Trump’s,” Forbes said.

Polls predict winner of US 2024 presidential election

Meanwhile, the 2024 US presidential election is gearing up to be a fierce battle between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Recent polls this month reveal a "dead heat" between the two candidates.

A series of recent polls indicate a highly competitive presidential race between Trump and Harris. In the latest Harvard CAPS/Harris survey, released Monday, Harris leads Trump among registered voters 51% to 49%.

