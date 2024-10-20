After a recent CNG explosion resulting in the death of a car owner, public affairs analyst Chidi Chinedu emphasised the importance of maintaining perspective

He highlighted the need for stricter oversight, ensuring that only authorised centres perform CNG conversions to maintain high safety standards

Chinedu urged regulatory bodies such as PCNGI, SON, and NADDC to take appropriate preventative measures

In light of a recent CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) explosion that tragically resulted in the death of a car owner, concerns about the safety of CNG use in Nigeria have been brought to the forefront.

This incident has sparked debates on whether the potential of CNG is exaggerated and what measures can be taken to ensure the safety of citizens willing to adopt this alternative fuel.

Best practice for CNG use in Nigeria

Chidi Chinedu, a public affairs analyst, addressed these concerns in an interview with Legit.ng, offering insights into how the government can ensure the safety of Nigerians regarding CNG use.

"Naturally, a single safety incident has the potential to overshadow countless cases of safe and secure use. This is why the conversation around safety regarding CNG is on the front burner," Chinedu explained.

Chinedu highlighted the importance of maintaining perspective, noting that this unfortunate incident should not overshadow the many positive examples of CNG conversion and use.

"This is just one bad incident from a plethora of positive examples pertaining CNG conversion and use. So, some perspective is needed. We should not yield to the temptation of taking things out of proportion," he added.

Unauthorised conversion of CNG

According to Chinedu, the incident involved an unauthorised conversion, highlighting the need for stricter oversight in the conversion process.

"As we are learning from official sources, the incident pertains to an unauthorized conversion. The big lesson here, therefore, is that more needs to be done to oversee conversions, ensuring that only approved centres carry out these conversions, and that the highest quality standards are maintained," he said.

Chinedu called on relevant regulatory bodies such as the PCNGI (Petroleum and Compressed Natural Gas Implementation), SON (Standards Organisation of Nigeria), NADDC (National Automotive Design and Development Council), and other entities responsible for enforcing quality control to view this incident as a warning sign.

"PCNGI, SON, NADDC, and any other body saddled with enforcing quality control should see this as a clear warning sign and take appropriate preventative measures going forward," he urged.

