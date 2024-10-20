The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) raised alarm over the rising number of student withdrawals

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools has expressed concern over the withdrawal of students by parents who could not pay tuition due to increasing hardship.

Private school owners revealed that economic hardship was central to parents' withdrawal of their children, adding that the situation often appears to be beyond the control of the affected parents.

NAPPS President Dr Samira Jibir said that certain steps must be taken as economic hardship affects everyone.

In her words:

“Everybody is affected by the economic hardship, you can’t force parents to continue having their children in a school they couldn’t afford. Sometimes, we are forced to reach a compromise to retain the children.

“Some schools had to stop transportation because of the fuel price hike. Others that can cope added extra charges to the fare. Again, that will be done with cooperation between the school management and parents.

“In any case, we cannot stop any parent from withdrawing his/her kids. We can only hope things get better.”

The Chairman of NAPPS, Federal Capital Territory chapter, Ruth Agboola, also shared a similar concern, emphasizing that many are quitting their jobs to start petty trades.

She said:

“It is affecting people everywhere. But in our schools, only a few parents have withdrawn to lesser paying schools, based on what they can afford.

“Again, we have also witnessed situations where some teachers prefer to go into petty trading. I have seen one who said she would rather sell Akara than continue as a teacher because of the situation of things.”

Labour fumes, makes one demand from Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Union of Chemical, Footwear, Rubber, Leather, and Non-Metallic Products Employees (NUCFRLANMPE) had voiced concerns about its members' job security.

In Kwara state, the union noted that the economic downturn ravaging the country has made members' jobs unsafe and implored the government to address the sector's challenges urgently.

