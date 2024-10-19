The Presidential CNG Initiative (PCNGI) reassured Nigerians on cars that run on compressed natural gas

It made this known following a recent explosion in Benin City that left three individuals injured

The program director further underlined the need to use authorised conversion facilities across the country

Nigerians have been reassured by the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI) about CNG-powered vehicles in the wake of a recent explosion in Benin City that injured three people.

An unregulated, modified CNG cylinder was blamed for the incident, highlighting the risks associated with using unapproved conversion services.

In a statement released Friday, PCNGI program director/chief executive Michael Oluwagbemi emphasised that only approved facilities should be used for conversions and that safe handling of CNG is essential, Leadership reported.

According to him, the Nigeria Gas Vehicle Monitoring System would soon be implemented by the agency in collaboration with partner organisations to improve safety within the compressed natural gas (CNG) ecosystem.

Oluwagbemi took note of the regrettable event that occurred on Wednesday at an NIPCO CNG Station at Ikpoba Hill in Benin City involving an illegally modified car.

He urged stakeholders to work with the new regulatory framework and guarantee complete adherence. He said that only authorised conversion facilities should be used and that everyone's safety is guaranteed by handling CNG safely, exactly like petrol.

He stated that to manage the CNG ecosystem, the PCNGI is collaborating with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON), and the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC).

“This incident reiterates the impetus of the PCNGI and our partners (at SON, NMDPRA, NADDC and FRSC) on the soon-to-be-launched Nigeria Gas Vehicle Monitoring System to tackle any bad actors in the ecosystem that seeks to make this safer, cheaper, cleaner and more reliable source of fueling risky for all,” Oluwagbemi stated.

Journalist Raises Alarm about Conversion

