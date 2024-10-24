Political activist David Itopa criticized President Tinubu and VP Shettima for travelling abroad amid Nigeria's worsening economic crisis

Itopa, Convener of the PDP Youth Alliance for Good Governance, argued that the leadership's absence signals a lack of urgency in addressing high inflation, unemployment

The activist also warned that Nigeria seems to be "on autopilot" without clear direction from its leaders

FCT, Abuja - A political activist, David Itopa, has called out President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for their continued trips abroad while Nigeria grapples with a worsening economic crisis.

Legit.ng reported that Tinubu departed Abuja, Nigeria, on Tuesday, June 20, for France to participate in the Paris summit on the new global financial pact.

Itopa, PDP chieftain speaks on Tinubu, Shettima recent abroad travels

Source: Facebook

Subsequently, the vice president departed Abuja for Sweden and is expected to return on Saturday, October 19.

This development sparked widespread reaction as frustrations mounted among Nigerians facing high inflation, unemployment, and rising fuel costs.

For Itopa, Tinubu, and Shettima, their travels indicate a lack of respect for their constitutional duties at a time when Nigeria most needs strong leadership.

Itopa, Convener of the PDP Youth Alliance for Good Governance and a former aide to former vice president Atiku Abubakar spoke with Legit.ng and expressed outrage over the leaders' actions, describing them as disrespectful and irresponsible.

He said:

"It is a clear demonstration of total lack of respect for the constitution and the people of Nigeria, whom they swore to serve.

"It is an irresponsible act that must be condemned by all well-meaning Nigerians."

He added that the country seems to be "on autopilot" without anyone providing clear-cut direction, warning that the absence of leadership exacerbates Nigeria’s economic challenges.

Tinubu returns to Nigeria after vacation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu has returned to Nigeria following a two-week working vacation in the United Kingdom.

Tinubu departed Abuja on Wednesday, October 2, and touched down in the country on Saturday, October 19, ending his much-publicized retreat.

