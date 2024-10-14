Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD) is set to graduate 1,662 students at its 12th convocation ceremony, with an impressive 226 earning first-class honors

The event, scheduled for October 21, 2024, will also feature honorary degrees conferred on three distinguished Nigerians, including Attorney General Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) and Pastor Tunde Bakare

In addition, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa will deliver a convocation lecture on the vital role of diaspora engagement in national development

At the 12th convocation ceremony of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), scheduled for Monday, October 21, 2024, an impressive 226 students will graduate with first-class honors, marking a significant achievement in the university's academic journey.

This milestone comes as part of ABUAD’s broader celebration of its 15th anniversary, a reflection of its growing influence in Nigerian higher education.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Smaranda Olarinde, shared these details in a press conference held in Ado Ekiti, laying out the accomplishments and upcoming events surrounding the convocation.

226 first class graduate

“We are incredibly proud of the 1,662 students graduating this year,” she said, noting that the 226 first-class students represent the high standards the university continues to uphold.

Among the graduating students, 693 will be awarded second class upper division, 350 second class lower, and 33 third class, a testament to the broad spectrum of academic excellence across disciplines.

Beyond the achievements of the students, ABUAD will confer honorary degrees upon three notable figures—Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), the Attorney General and Minister of Justice; Mr. Damien Dodo (SAN); and Pastor Tunde Bakare, founder of the Citadel Global Community Church, Lagos.

These honorees were chosen, according to Olarinde, for their “proven integrity and character” and their “exceptional and distinguished lifetime contributions to society.”

Top icons to receive honorary degrees

As part of the celebrations, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman and CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), will deliver the convocation lecture on a timely topic: “Diaspora Engagements for National Development.” Her speech is expected to underscore the potential of the Nigerian diaspora to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s progress.

As part of the celebrations, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman and CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), will deliver the convocation lecture on a timely topic: “Diaspora Engagements for National Development.” Her speech is expected to underscore the potential of the Nigerian diaspora to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s progress.” These efforts align with the university’s commitment to innovation and community impact. The ABUAD Multisystem Hospital Dialysis Centre has also been a focal point of the university’s healthcare offerings, providing critical services to the region. “The Dialysis Centre serves patients from all over South-West and beyond, with an average of 400 dialysis sessions every month,” Olarinde explained, underscoring the institution’s growing influence beyond the academic realm. With a breakdown of the graduating students spanning diverse fields—Engineering, Law, Medical Health Sciences, and beyond—ABUAD’s 12th convocation promises to be a celebration of not just individual achievements but also the university’s expanding legacy in education, research, and community service.

