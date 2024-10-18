Ilyas Usman: Peter Obi Reacts as Abuja National Mosque Appoints First-Ever Igbo Imam
Abuja, FCT - Following the appointment of Ilyas Usman as the first-ever Igbo Imam at the Abuja National Mosque, Peter Obi, a prominent Nigerian politician, took to X to express his heartfelt congratulations.
Obi's reaction depicted the importance of this appointment, not only for the Muslim community but for the nation as a whole.
Peter Obi said:
“I extend my warmest congratulations to the newly appointed Chief Imam of the National Mosque, Prof Iliyasu Usman. This significant appointment reflects your dedication, wisdom, and exceptional leadership,” Obi wrote.
Peter Obi praises the first-ever Igbo Imam
He emphasized the potential for Prof. Usman's leadership to foster peace and unity in Nigeria.
“May Allah grant you the wisdom and strength to carry out the special spiritual assignment. And may your exemplary service to Islam, the Muslim community, and the nation help to engender the much-needed peace by deepening spirituality in our national lives,” he added.
Obi expressed his confidence in Prof. Usman's ability to lead with integrity and compassion.
“I trust that your tenure will continue to foster peace, unity, and prosperity in our beloved country. May the Almighty Allah continue to guide and protect you in the discharge of your duties,” he concluded.
Abuja National Mosque names Ilyas Usman as first-ever Igbo Imam
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Abuja National Mosque has appointed Professor Ilyas Usman as the first-ever Igbo Imam.
Prof. Usman is set to deliver his inaugural khutbah (sermon) during today’s Jumu'ah prayer, marking a significant milestone in the mosque’s history and the broader Nigerian Muslim community.
Prof. Usman's appointment has been warmly received, particularly by the South East Muslim Organisation of Nigeria (SEMON).
Source: Legit.ng
