A video of an Islamic scholar addressing the congregation in igbo language at Abuja mosque has sparked wide debates

The scholar extensively preached to people sitting on a mat who were listening with rapt attention

It was a moment of real rarity as many Igbo speakers are not known to be Muslims and some aspects of his translation were also scrutinized

A video has shown a man who is from the south eastern part of Nigeria giving a sermon in Igbo language at Abuja mosque.

In the viral video the man could be seen addressing a congregation who actually came to the mosque for the purpose of earning rewards and improving their spiritual wellbeing.

Chineke as Allah

The man who was also holding a piece of paper translated Allah as chineke which has not gone down well with some people who engaged with the tweet.

Many social media users who reacted to the tweet said it was unusual to see an Islamic sermon in Igbo which was the aspect of it that stood out.

As of the time of publishing the report, the video has garnered over 235,000 views with over 1500 retweets.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@archonexzy reacted:

"That's where you all get it wrong, Chineke is not the word for Alaha tell him to go and study text and meaning b4 you come after me I have dined with Muslim I am igbo I speak a Lil bit of Arabic so rest. Ana calam Arabic waguf."

@nkechinweze said:

"Awwwww this is beautiful! So it must not be in the Arabic language after all. Well done my brother, do they also call for prayers in Igbo?"

@moh_selis commented:

"There’s no any Tribe is this world that you couldn’t find a muslim among them, islam is light which only the chosen ones can see it. Born nd brought up in islam is a Blessing, Alhamdulillah."

@omoakeen also reacted:

"Nice to know this happens, first time ever I will see such. I have only seen an Alhaja Ngozi."

