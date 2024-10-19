Senator Orji Kalu claims President Bola Tinubu is aware of Nigeria's economic struggles and is actively seeking solutions

In a humorous retort, Paul Ibe, a media aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, joked on Twitter about seeing President Tinubu in Jabi garage

Ibe's comment sparked mixed reactions on social media, with users expressing amusement and skepticism

Recently, Senator Orji Kalu made headlines by asserting that President Bola Tinubu is keenly aware of Nigeria's economic struggles and is actively working to address them.

Legit.ng reported that the senator's went further to note that the president most of the times moves around at night to see first-hand the plights of Nigerians.

During a Thursday, October 17, interview on Channels Television, Senator Kalu stated:

“The president himself knows that Nigerians are suffering and hungry. He is a street person; he knows the street very well.

"The president some nights uses his car to go around and know what is happening in Abuja here.

Paul Ibe's humorous retort

In a light-hearted response to Kalu's remarks, Paul Ibe, an aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, claimed he saw President Tinubu in a rather unconventional setting.

Ibe tweeted:

"Yes, I saw Tinubu in Jabi garage last night. He came down from an armoured Keke NAPEP to buy kose and kunu."

Nigerians react to Ibe's comments

Ibe's comment quickly garnered attention on social media, with Nigerians reacting with a mix of amusement and skepticism.

@mbatnproperties said:

"Some of these APC leaders are going insane, they can't tell the incompetent Tinubu that is a failure.

"Nigerians since the reasons will advertise not to vote for Tinubu, he got nothing to offer , Tinubu only good in Propaganda and lies, he did nothing in Lagos for 8 years."

@dogo_audu said:

"I saw him on Tuesday night in a korope from Iyana ipaja to ayobo, he hushed me from screaming Asiwaju TPain by bribing me with a 40k naira 50kg bag of Ric."

@JohnEkerel said:

"I saw him in gwagwalada Mega Screen buying lush and Dush."

