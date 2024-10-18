Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos state, has been seen eating roadside roasted plantains, also known as Boli

Sanwo-Olu's action happened at the Grand Finale of the 2024 World Food Day Celebration in Ikeja, the state capital

The governor's action has started generating reactions from Nigerians, and some were of the view that the governor was doing that for a third term, but it is obvious that Sanwo-Olu would not be contesting again based on the position of the constitution

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has been captured in a viral video eating roadside roasted plantain, popularly called Boli, at the Grand Finale of the 2024 World Food Day Celebration at the police college in Ikeja, the state capital, on Wednesday, October 16.

Jubril Gawat, an aide to the governor, took to social media to share the video of the governor testing the roasted plantain and giving it a subtle caption suggesting the governor's proximity with the people of the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu eating roasted plantain on Lagos road Photo Credit: @babajidesanwoolu

Gawat tweeted:

"Governor @jidesanwoolu enjoying his roasted plantain (Boli) 2 days ago at the Grand Finale of the Y2024 World Food Day Celebration, held at Police College, Ikeja Lagos."

Nigerians react as Sanwo-Olu steps out

Some Nigerians have taken to the video's comment section and expressed their reactions to it. Below are some of their reactions:

A user with the handle @ridbay commented:

“He is doing it for election”

Engr. Saheed, in his reaction, said:

"I have a boss from egba. My oga will drive a long distance to buy Boli. He loves Boli so much, too."

Prince Adewale, who reckoned with the fact that the governor is serving his second term, posited:

"At least No be vote he dey find. He’s one of the best representations to come out of Nigeria! An all-round Admin."

Idaewor Iyere commented:

"This is a 3rd term gimmick. I’m quite familiar with this game."

Dayo commented:

"Make Una try dey recognise other dignitaries present."

See the video here:

