Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Sokoto state - Operatives of the Sokoto state police command have arrested 18-year-old Abba Aliyu for kidnapping his neighbour’s 2-year-old son, Saidu Ibrahim.

Ibrahim Shehu reported to the anti-kidnapping unit attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Sokoto that his son, Saidu Ibrahim 2 years old had gone missing since October 13, 2024.

The teenager had collected hundred thousand Naira (N500,000) ransom before he was arrested Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

The state public relations officer, ASP Rufae Abubakar, said Ibrahim Shehu reported to the anti-kidnapping unit attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) that his son had been missing since October 13, 2024.

Abubakar said the abductor demanded N2 million ransom for the release of his victim via a phone call.

AS reported by Vanguard, the police PRO disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday, October 18.

“The sum of five hundred thousand Naira (N500,000) was, however, paid to the suspect before the 2-year-old victim regained freedom,”

He said the police later arrested the teenager after tracing the suspect’s location at Badon Hanya behind the Zamson filling station.

“During the investigation, the suspect confessed to having kidnapped the victim and held him hostage with a view to extorting money from his parent and a brand mobile phone was used in demanding ransom which was recovered from the suspect when he was arrested by the police”

