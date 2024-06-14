The governor of Kano state earlier declared a state of emergency as he disclosed that over 4.7 million pupils are forced to sit on bare floors to learn

Former Kaduna senator described that the revelation is unfortunate as there are wealthy people in the state who could address the challenge in less than 24 hours

Shehu Sani also noted that Yusuf's revelation is a testament of "the failure of successive governments in the state"

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani has criticised previous governors of Kano state for not funding the state's educational system.

Shehu Sani and Kano Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf. Photo credit: Senator Shehu Sani, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

Sani, in a post shared on his X page on Friday, June 14, expressed disappointment over the decline in the quality of education in the state.

PM News reported that Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf revealed on Saturday, June 8, that his administration met 4.7 million pupils sitting on bare floors in primary schools across the state upon his assumption of office on May 29, 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Over 4.7 million pupils are forced to sit on bare floors to learn, while 400 schools have only one teacher for all classes and subjects,” Yusuf said.

“This reckless appropriation of educational spaces for commercial use is unacceptable and must stopped immediately,” he said.

Reacting to the development, Sani described the revelation as sad and unfortunate considering the state that boasts of over "a thousand wealthy people".

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) tweeted:

"The revelations made by the Kano State Governor that 4.7million pupils are sitting on a bare floor in Kano schools is sad and unfortunate.Its the failure of successive Governments in the State.There are over a thousand wealthy people in Kano who can solve that problem in 24 hours.This is an indictment on them."

Legit.ng reported that the current chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is the immediate past governor of the state and political rival of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) chieftains, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Governor Yusuf.

Shehu Sani speaks on “federal and state emir” in Kano

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Shehu Sani waded into Kano Emirate tussle. He said that it is not proper for Kano state to have a federal and state emir.

Sani was reacting to the recent drama in the ancient city in recent days following the return of Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano four years after his dethronement.

Reacting, the human rights activist and chieftain of the PDP wrote on X: "Please and please It’s not good to have a Federal Emir and a State Emir."

Source: Legit.ng