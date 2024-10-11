Bishop David Oyedepo's deputies at the Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel, Bishops David Abioye and Thomas Aremu, will be retiring

Both Bishops Abioye and Aremu have passed the mandatory retirement age of a new guideline of the church called the Mandate

However, five important roles have been outlined that the retiring clerics could take up after their retirement

Bishops David Abioye and Thomas Aremu are set to retire as deputies of Bishop David Oyedepo's Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel. Their valedictory services are scheduled for October 15 and 18, 2024, in Ibadan and Abuja, respectively.

Having surpassed the church's mandatory retirement age of 60, with Abioye at 63 and Aremu at 67, they may still have various roles within the church. According to ChurchTimes, the church's operational manual, The Mandate, outlines five potential roles for them.

Available positions for retiring David Oyedepo's deputies, Bishops David Abioye and Thomas Aremu Photo Credit: @WinnersWLD

Source: Twitter

The available roles for them are:

Resident Pastors: They could be assigned to a local assembly or zonal church. Oversight Responsibility: They could oversee a location within or outside Nigeria. Educational Institutions: They could serve in the church's educational institutions or departments. Headquarters Roles: They could serve in departments at the church's headquarters where they have expertise. Revivalists: They could be appointed as pastors in the Revival Mission Initiative Department.

Winners Chapel: Conditions for pastors' appointment

These appointments are subject to annual renewal. Both bishops have experience in supervisory roles for mission work, with Abioye serving as Senior Pastor of Living Faith Church, Goshen City, Abuja, and Aremu transitioning from accounting to full-time ministry.

According to the new guideline called the Mandate, only the founder, Bishop David Oyedepo, has the privilege of a lifetime of service.

Every future leader will serve for one term or a maximum of two seven-year terms, each subject to the approval of the Board of Trustees.

Bishop Abioye's relationship with Bishop Oyedepo started in 1979, after which he was sent to start one of 5 pioneer branches in 1987.

Oyedepo grants son permission to have own church

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Isaac Oyedepo and his wife, Ayomide, have reportedly been released to start their ministry.

Bishop Oyedepo's second son was prayed for alongside his wife by the founder of the Living Faith Church.

Nigerians have reacted to the news with a lot of congratulatory messages pouring in from social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng