Shehu Sani Calls for FIFA, CAF Sanction Against Libya Over “Ill-Treatment of Super Eagles”
- Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the Super Eagles alleged ill-treatment in Libya amid a public outcry
- In a recent post on his social media page, Sani berated Libya authorities and called on FIFA and CAF to take action
- At the moment, the Nigerian national team has vowed to boycott their upcoming match as they are set to return home, citing players' safety concerns
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani has called on the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to impose sanctions on Libya for mistreating the Super Eagles football team.
Recall that on Monday morning, October 14, 2024, the Super Eagles of Nigeria resolved to boycott the return leg of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 qualifier against 'the Mediterranean Knights' of Libya.
Reacting to the national team’s ordeal in Libya, Sani, in a post shared on his X page, on Monday, urged FIFA and CAF to take action.
Sani tweeted:
"Libya’s treatment of the @NGSuperEagles is unacceptable and condemnable. @FIFAcom and @CAF_Online must impose serious sanctions on them."
Shehu Sani spoke after Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, the minister of foreign affairs, said he has been closely monitoring the situation involving the Super Eagles in Libya.
As of the time of filing this report, Vanguard reported that the Super Eagles players and officials are set to leave Libya after enduring over 14 hours of maltreatment from the host country on Sunday.
Nigerians react as Sheu Sani calls for Libya's sanction
Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from Shehu Sani's comment section on X below:
@valencia_cute5 tweeted:
"I totally agree with you sir, but who’s gonna impose serious sanction on our leaders and government for the ongoing hardship and ordeal they afflicted on Nigerians unjustly."
@risenman2 tweeted:
"I agreed with you, but this is also as a result of bad governance that we have."
@DarijokeO tweeted:
"When people knows who your president is, they'll never respect you."
Libyan captain decries 'poor treatment' in Nigeria
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Libya's captain, Faisal Al-Badri, decried their players' alleged poor treatment when they arrived in Nigeria for the AFCON qualifying match first leg.
Al-Badri lamented that the NFF arranged poor-quality transportation as they journeyed from Port Harcourt in Rivers state to Uyo in Akwa Ibom state.
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from NIJ, where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.