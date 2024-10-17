The Federal Government has pledged to make five refineries operational and pay outstanding wage arrears

Labour unions will now be included in the National Economic Council to participate in policy discussions

While labour leaders didn't express full satisfaction, they viewed the meeting as a positive step toward reducing future disagreements through ongoing dialogue and cooperation with the government

In a bid to address the demands of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), the Federal Government has pledged to make five refineries fully operational and pay outstanding wage arrears, among other commitments.

These agreements were made during a crucial meeting held to ease tensions following the removal of fuel subsidies.

A source familiar with the meeting emphasized the importance of maintaining open communication between the government and labour unions.

The source explained:

"There will be continuous dialogue between the government and labour. It’s better to ‘jaw-jaw’ than ‘war-war’."

The government’s representatives and labour leaders, however, declined to disclose details to the press after the meeting, adhering to agreed terms of confidentiality.

Government’s promises

Despite the lack of formal statements, a source revealed key promises made by the Federal Government to pacify the labour unions.

Among the commitments is the plan to introduce Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses across the country, a move aimed at reducing transportation costs and, in turn, lowering food prices, Vanguard reported.

The source explained:

"The government will meet with state governors to fully embrace CNG buses, which will drastically reduce the costs of transporting food items to consumers."

Additionally, the government promised to expedite efforts to complete five refineries, a move seen as crucial to stabilizing fuel prices and reducing dependence on imports, The Punch reported.

Labour involvement in economic policies

In another significant development, the federal government vowed to involve labour unions in the National Economic Council, ensuring that labour leaders are part of discussions and decisions on economic policies.

This inclusion, according to sources, will help prevent policies that may lead to agitation or protests.

The source added:

"The government also promised to ensure that the new minimum wage takes effect nationwide this month. Labour leaders will also be incorporated into various government boards, strengthening their role in shaping policy."

Labour reactions

While labour leaders did not express outright satisfaction, they acknowledged the positive step towards resolving longstanding issues.

A source said:

"It’s not about satisfaction but finding a way forward from the past, where the government wasn't engaging with labour. If this trend continues, disagreements will likely reduce."

Key attendees

The government’s delegation included Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser; Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of Labour; Wale Edun, Minister of Finance; and several other ministers and representatives of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

Representing the NLC and TUC were NLC President Joe Ajaero, Deputy President Kabiru Ado Sani, TUC Deputy President Dr. Tommy Etim Okon, and other prominent union leaders.

The meeting marks a significant step towards resolving labour disputes and creating a pathway for continued cooperation between the Federal Government and organised labour.

NLC opens up on possibility of strike

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) accused President Tinubu of implementing “extreme right policies”.

Speaking through its official spokesperson, Benson Upah, the union, meanwhile, said it has not decided to embark on a nationwide strike action amid the hike in fuel price.

