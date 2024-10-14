Nigeria vs Libya: Tinubu Makes Major Demand From CAF

President Bola Tinubu has expressed relief and excitement over the safe return of Nigeria's Super Eagles after they were stranded in Libya. The team was scheduled to play against the Mediterranean Knights in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

The Super Eagles and officials were held up at a Libyan airport for over 13 hours, sparking widespread condemnation. The team eventually boycotted the game and returned to Nigeria.

President Tinubu welcomed the team's safe return, describing their treatment in Libya as "inhuman." He demands justice and expects the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to investigate.

CAF has initiated an investigation into the incident and plans to sanction those responsible. The Libyan authorities have denied sabotaging the Super Eagles.

President Tinubu praised the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Federal Ministry of Sports Development for their prompt response in resolving the situation. He also commended the players for their resilience during the ordeal.

The incident has sparked outrage, with many calling for action against Libya. CAF's investigation and findings will determine the next course of action. President Tinubu's swift response highlights his commitment to protecting Nigerian citizens and athletes.

Source: Legit.ng