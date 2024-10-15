The Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Rashidi Ladoja, has lost one of his wives, Tinuade at the age of 71

The wife of the former governor of Oyo state reportedly passed on after a brief illness on Monday morning, October 14

Ladoja's media aide, Adeola Oloko, and the Celestial Church of Christ, Ikeja Parish 1 Cathedral, where she worshiped confirmed her death

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Ikeja, Lagos state - Tinuade Ladoja, one of the wives of the former Oyo state governor, Rashidi Ladoja, has passed on at the age of 71.

It was gathered that Tinuade died after a brief illness on Monday morning, October 14.

Tinuade died after a brief illness on Monday morning, October 14. Photo credit: CCC Ikeja1Cathedral

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, Ladoja’s media aide, Adeola Oloko, confirmed her demise in a telephone interview.

“Yes, it is confirmed. She is dead. May God repose her soul.”

The deceased was a committed Celestial Church of Christ member and worshipped at the CCC Ikeja Parish 1 Cathedral in Lagos state.

Tinuade was an influential member of the CCC Pastor-in-Council, the highest decision-making body of the church.

The CCC confirmed her death in a Facebook post where they paid tribute to her.

“It is He who has made us, and not we ourselves; we are His people and the sheep of His pasture.

“We submit to His will. #farewell.”

Read more on Rasheed Ladoja:

Ladoja receives Ibadan ceremonial beaded crown

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ladoja, the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland received the ceremonial beaded crown.

According to reports making the rounds on Monday, the crown would pave the way for him to succeed the current Olubadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.

A video that has gone viral showed Oba Olakulehin crowned Ladoja at a ceremony held at the Olubadan’s palace; Governor Seyi Makinde's deputy and other government officials were present.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng